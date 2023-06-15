iOS 16.5 is bringing two exciting new features to your iPhone – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After about a month in the beta testing stage, Apple is finally rolling out iOS 16.5 to the public. This is a surprisingly nice update, as it includes a few new features and some bug fixes.

One of the headliner features of the iOS 16.5 update is the addition of new Pride Celebration wallpapers. This wallpaper can be used for the lock and home screens, and it is meant to honor the LGBTQ+ community and culture. This wallpaper is being released ahead of the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band, which will be available starting on May 24.

The other big addition is the Sports tab in the Apple News app, which now gives you easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more. This is available for the teams and the leagues that you follow, such as the NBA Playoffs that are happening right now. Additionally, Apple News also has My Sports score and schedule cards, which will take you directly to game pages for more information about specific games.

Other bug fixes include an issue where Spotlight became unresponsive, another problem where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content, and where Screen Time settings may not reset or not properly sync across all of your devices.

A notable change in the final release of iOS 16.5 that is different from the beta versions is the removal of a new Siri command. In earlier betas, there was a new Siri command that let you start and stop a screen recording. However, this was removed in later iOS 16.5 betas, and it has not resurfaced since.

This looks to be the final major point-release update for iOS 16, as Apple’s WWDC 2023 conference is just a few weeks away. On June 5, Apple is expected to reveal iOS 17, also dropping the new developer betas not long after the keynote. However, iOS 16 is not done — we should also expect to see iOS 16.6 enter beta testing soon, as the final version of iOS 17 should be arriving sometime in the fall, alongside the iPhone 15.

To update your current iPhone, just go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote has come and gone, and with it came one of the biggest new announcements in years: Apple Vision Pro, which is Apple’s first foray into the VR/AR headset space. Of course, we also got software updates for existing products that we already have right now, including iOS 17 for the iPhone.

Before WWDC 2023 kicked off, there were a lot of rumors and speculation revolving around iOS 17 and what we would end up seeing —with the possibility of some “highly requested features from users.” Now that it’s been announced, it’s actually not as exciting as we thought, and some of the features that did get announced weren’t leaked.

Apple announced a slew of updates to iOS — the operating system for iPhones — at WWDC 2023. With iOS 17, the company is rolling out features to not only apps like Phone, Messages, Safari, and Maps, but it’s also updating AirDrop to make it even better.

But with every new iOS update, it begs an important question: Will my iPhone be updated? Probably, but also maybe not. Here’s every iPhone that will (and won’t) be updated to iOS 17.

iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone Xs and newer

Apple iPhone 8 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

At its annual WWDC 2023 conference, Apple introduced the latest iteration of its tablet operating system.

Say hello to iPadOS 17, which is going to be out in the fall with some notable features updates in tow. For starters, a handful of iOS 17 tricks are also making their way to iPadOS 17.

The Health app comes to iPad

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source