Nothing phone (1) users will have to wait longer for Android 13! Update may roll out in 2023 – The Economic Times

Nothing Phone 1 receives OS updates with improved camera, key features. Here are details

Nothing phone (1) gets costlier by Rs 1K, company announces price hike for this reason

Instagram testing ‘IG Candid Challenges’, upcoming feature similar to French social app BeReal

Four state-owned financial entities — Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda — that together own just over 45% of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) are understood to be working on inviting formal bids for selling their stakes, top officials close to the development told ET.

Hundreds of former employees from some of India’s biggest unicorns who have left to start up on their own are creating a ripple wave of internet enterprise in what is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline backed by late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is looking to raise $75-100 million by offering fresh shares to expand its business, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A pattern of mismanagement: What data breaches tell us about the state of Indian cybersecurity

The future is not EV, but flex-fuel vehicles, says the ethanol man of India

Key to disruptive ideas: why big tech is in a race for supremacy in chip designing

