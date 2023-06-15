Nothing phone (1) users will have to wait longer for Android 13! Update may roll out in 2023 – The Economic Times

Nothing Phone 1 receives OS updates with improved camera, key features. Here are details
Nothing phone (1) gets costlier by Rs 1K, company announces price hike for this reason
Instagram testing ‘IG Candid Challenges’, upcoming feature similar to French social app BeReal
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Four state-owned financial entities — Punjab National Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and Bank of Baroda — that together own just over 45% of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) are understood to be working on inviting formal bids for selling their stakes, top officials close to the development told ET.
Hundreds of former employees from some of India’s biggest unicorns who have left to start up on their own are creating a ripple wave of internet enterprise in what is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.
Akasa Air, India’s newest airline backed by late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is looking to raise $75-100 million by offering fresh shares to expand its business, people with knowledge of the matter said.
ETPrime stories of the day
A pattern of mismanagement: What data breaches tell us about the state of Indian cybersecurity
The future is not EV, but flex-fuel vehicles, says the ethanol man of India
Key to disruptive ideas: why big tech is in a race for supremacy in chip designing
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Story Listing
Top Commodities
Top Slideshow
Top Trending Topics
Private Companies
Popular Articles
Most Searched Articles
Trending Articles
Top Prime Articles
Top Videos
Top Definitions
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Nothing phone (1) users will have to wait longer for Android 13! Update may roll out in 2023 – The Economic Times
Nothing Phone 1 receives OS updates with improved camera, key features. Here are details