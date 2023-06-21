PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a PlayStation 5 today – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By Fox Van Allen
/ Essentials
CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Sony PlayStation 5 is bound to be one of the most requested Christmas gifts of 2022. But even now, two years after its initial release, the popular gaming console remains incredibly difficult to find in stock.
The good news, though, is that it really is easier to score a PS5 console this year than it was last year. You just need to know where (and when) to look. And that’s where CBS Essentials comes in — we’ve spotted the next big PlayStation 5 restock, happening today.
PS5 restock quick links:
Buy a PS5 bundle at Walmart today while its still in stock:
If you’re trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website right now. The company has quantities of the God of War Ragnarok bundle in stock. So hurry and click the button below to get yours before they’re all sold out.
PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok console bundle, $559
Amazon is also restocking the PS5 today. To get a PS5 at Amazon, you don’t need to be online at a specific time or frantically smash the refresh button on your browser. Instead, Amazon has an invitation-based system — you click a button to tell Amazon you’re interested in buying a PS5 when it’s available, and the company will email you when it finally is. (Your new PS5 will be reserved for a short time.)
If you’re trying to maximize your odds of getting a PlayStation 5 console, we recommend keeping an eye out for a PS5 gaming bundle. Your odds of getting a PS5 increase with each invitation you request, so why not go through and request an invite for them all? You won’t be charged for a PlayStation 5 console until you actually buy one.
PlayStation 5 console bundled with Horizon Forbidden West, $550
PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok, $560
If you want to buy a PS5 now — like, right this very moment — the easiest place to get one is StockX. Though the site is a third-party reseller, StockX authenticates PlayStation 5 consoles and offers some of the best third-party pricing around. Note, however, that you’ll have to pay a $100 premium or more over the console’s MSRP to buy one there.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $597
It’s possible that you’ll still be able to get a PS5 console at Best Buy, Walmart or GameStop, even if you’re not willing to drop your hard-earned cash on a premium membership or third-party reseller offering. Your luck depends on checking frequently for the latest PlayStation 5 restock news — and on tapping those “check stock now” buttons to get lucky.
Retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console, but those PS5 restocks often sell out in minutes.
Walmart, has restricted most of its PlayStation5 restocks to Walmart+ members. The service, which costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month, also offers free, same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), member prices on gas (at participating stations) and money off on certain prescriptions. Walmart+ also now comes bundled with the ad-supported tier of the Paramount+ streaming service.
Walmart+ and Paramount+ bundle, $12.95 per month
Besides offering its members exclusive access to product launches and restocks, Best Buy Totaltech comes with a few other perks such as free two-day shipping and two-year product protection for all purchases. Members also get early access to other tech drops, such as hard-to-find graphics cards.
Best Buy Totaltech Membership (1 year), $199
Even GameStop has a premium membership that lets you skip to the front of the PS5 line: PowerUp Rewards Pro. That membership costs $15 a year, though it does offer a $10 reward on signup, plus a $5 credit to spend every month. PowerUp Rewards Pro members also get 2% back in rewards.
GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro (1 year), $14.99
Here’s the latest news about PS5 restocks happening across the internet at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers.
Walmart has not yet announced its next restock. Several previous restocks have been limited to Walmart+ members. The units generally sell out quickly last time, so you’ll want to set a timer and be sure to refresh the Walmart website the minute new stock appears. You can sign up for Walmart+ now to prepare for the next restock event (and enjoy other membership perks including Paramount+)
Otherwise, you can try tapping the “check stock now” buttons below to try and catch a surprise restock. Walmart is only selling the PS5 online.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited-edition streetwear, sneakers — and consoles, such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.)
If you’re OK with buying a PS5 from a third-party reseller, StockX is the way to go — it’s where markups on the PS5 are lowest. Resale prices on StockX have come down somewhat since the holiday season (and are subject to frequent change).
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $595
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $562
Best Buy’s has not yet announced its next restock. When the retailer releases a cache of PS5 consoles, they sell out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. A number of PS5 bundles are available at Best Buy as well (when in stock).
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
Amazon has been utilizing an invitation-only approach for their next PS5 restock. The next wave of invites is scheduled to go out on Nov. 11 for the console as well as the Horizon Forbidden West PS5 bundle and PlayStation 5 console bundled with God of War: Ragnarok.
You can request an invitation on Amazon’s PS5 page, though the retailer does warn that due to high demand not all requests will be granted. Amazon states that this approach is being taken to allow as many genuine customers as possible to buy the PS5 this holiday season.
Sony PlayStation 5 console (Blu-ray), $500
Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, $400
Sony Playstation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle, $550
GameStop has been releasing a limited number of consoles online through in-store events. The consoles are often sold as part of bundles. The retailer typically restocks the PS5 once a month, generally on a weekend.
One thing to note if you’re hoping to participate in the next GameStop restock is that the console bundles were made available to Pro members a day before everyone else got a chance to buy them during the last restock. At only $15 per year, it is one of the cheaper retailer membership programs and may give you early access to the PS5 next month.
While many retailers build up inventory and release it all on sporadic restock days, Target will now allow shoppers to buy the PS5 as soon as individual stores receive inventory. This makes tracking restocks a bit more difficult, but it may make them more regularly available in-store.
Your best bet is to stay on top of checking your local store’s inventory. Use the Target app or website to check inventory at surrounding stores. Inventory information is usually updated in the mornings. If you find an available PS5 unit, it’s best to reserve it immediately for in-store pickup.
On PlayStation.com, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from Sony. When a run of consoles becomes available, Sony emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The site does not currently offer a timeline for when the next batch of invitation links will be sent out.
Managing editor Fox Van Allen is an expert in tech, laptops and computers, toys and video games for CBS Essentials. When he’s not writing about (or playing) the Nintendo Switch and PS5, Fox’s hobbies include reality TV podcasting, designing board games and hanging out in his favorite warehouse stores.
First published on November 9, 2022 / 11:11 AM
The 25-year-old says he uses the money he makes from deliveries to support local restaurants and feed his community.
The proposed plan to merge the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf sent shockwaves across the golf world earlier this month.
Ballard made a “promise to never take anything from that ship.” But court battles over the Titanic’s artifacts have ensued for decades.
The DNA sample revealed a near-exact match to the DNA found on a knife sheath found at the scene of the quadruple murder in Idaho last November.
The respiratory illness RSV can be serious, especially in children and older adults.
Seaford, where 340 people voted in the last election, could open the process to 230 corporate entities.
Companies are relaxing their dress codes, adding commuter benefits and even raising salaries to entice employees.
More than 400,000 people were homeless last year — a record high, according to National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Experts inside and outside the company had flagged problems including uncertainty Titan could reach its intended depth.
The FTC said Amazon “duped millions of consumers” into signing up for Prime, in violation of federal laws.
The proposed plan to merge the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf sent shockwaves across the golf world earlier this month.
State dinners at the White House are, unfailingly, elaborate occasions.
President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and also admit to a gun charge.
Attitudes can be connected to perceptions of discrimination; but affirmative action more generally finds narrow support.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice acknowledged that his administration received a subpoena “to supply information” about the vaccine sweepstakes effort.
Broad spectrum sunscreens protect from both UVA and UVB radiation.
The respiratory illness RSV can be serious, especially in children and older adults.
With countless sunscreens on the market, trying to choose which is the safest and most effective can be overwhelming. Nikki Batiste takes a look at some of the different factors to consider.
The bill specifically aims to protect New York doctors who use telehealth systems to prescribe abortion pills for patients in states where abortion is banned.
As labor and delivery units across the state shutter, one doctor has started a program to help train emergency workers to deliver babies.
Even if the monumental effort to find the sub is successful, that’s only the step. Rescuing the five people aboard would be another challenge entirely.
Several aircraft and sea vessels are partially controlled by what looks like a video game controller – but they aren’t your typical Xbox controller, one expert said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an International Day of Yoga event at U.N. headquarters “to unite,” but many see him dividing India.
Michael McMahon, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison.
There were reports that some people were seriously injured, and witnesses said an American language school was among the buildings damaged.
Since “The Price is Right” relaunched in 1972 with former host Bob Barker, the show has taped more than 9,500 episodes on the Television City lot in Los Angeles.
After more than 50 years at its iconic Television City studio in Los Angeles, “The Price is Right” is moving to a new home in nearby Glendale. Jamie Wax has more.
The singer confirmed the attack injured her eye and that the stage rusher was banned from future shows.
Swift’s highly successful Eras Tour, originally just over 50 dates, has now expanded to more than 100, including shows next year in Japan, Singapore, Australia, France and the United Kingdom.
Majors’ accuser alleges he pulled her finger, twisted her arm behind her back, struck and cut her ear and pushed her into a vehicle, causing her to fall backwards, during a March confrontation in New York City.
Software company said service disruptions stemmed from an attack by a cybercriminal group dubbed “Anonymous Sudan.”
The SATRIA broadband relay station will boost internet connectivity across the vast Indonesian archipelago.
Under the new rule, works that features elements of AI are still eligible as long as a human creator is responsible for a “meaningful” contribution.
The Recording Academy announced Friday new rules which stipulate that “only human creators are eligible” for Grammy awards, a response to the growing use of artificial intelligence. However, the academy noted that AI is not completely banned, musicians are still allowed to utilize it to create their work.
Dashboards, once filled with dials and gauges, are now being replaced by touchscreens.
The world’s tallest mountains are losing ice — which could pose a serious danger to humanity. That’s according to a new report from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development, an agency that oversees the Hindu Kush Himalayas. Izabella Koziell, deputy director general of the agency, joins CBS News to break down the findings.
And why do the solstices happen, anyway?
The high seas treaty, once ratified by individual nations, will govern the use of international waters in a bid to protect ecosystems and head off disputes.
Hinton, along with 51 other Black scientists, wrote an article in Cell on the role of Juneteenth in the science field and the barriers and challenges Black scientists face.
The SATRIA broadband relay station will boost internet connectivity across the vast Indonesian archipelago.
The DNA sample revealed a near-exact match to the DNA found on a knife sheath found at the scene of the quadruple murder in Idaho last November.
The indictment detailed a number of murders and attempted murders carried out by MS-13 gang members against rival gangs as well as their own members, often using guns and machetes.
President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and also admit to a gun charge.
Investigators, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, believe Ian T. Cleary is likely overseas and on the move.
Michael McMahon, 55, faces up to 20 years in prison.
A series of images taken by two satellites flying past Mercury captured multiple “tectonic and volcanic curiosities.”
Lightning also occurs on other planets. Here’s what we know about the lightning strike on Jupiter.
The SATRIA broadband relay station will boost internet connectivity across the vast Indonesian archipelago.
The planetary alignment will include Saturn, Neptune, Jupiter, Uranus and Mercury.
“Private astronauts” can soon begin their short trips to space – for just short of half a million dollars. Here’s when Virgin Galactic’s commercial spaceflights are going to be ready for takeoff.
The 400 members of a Facebook support group called Quad Squad share photos and stories about raising children despite being quadriplegic.
A look at the evidence in “The Dexter Killer” case; plus, newly revealed letters from the man police say wanted to be like fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who’ve left us this year, who’d touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
An inside look into the case of Lauren Kanarek who was shot by her horse trainer, the former Olympian Michael Barisone.
See the details of the bizarre case.
Donald Triplett — the first person to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder — died last week at the age of 89. Triplett had an enormous influence on the treatment and study of autism. Journalists Caren Zucker and John Donvan produced a documentary about Triplett’s life and joined CBS News to discuss his legacy.
Special counsel John Durham testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday about his FBI report. Then-Attorney General Bill Barr appointed Durham in 2019 to review the origins of the FBI’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took the rare step Wednesday of responding to a report in ProPublica which detailed a luxury vacation he accepted from a hedge fund billionaire and prominent GOP donor who later had business before the high court. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports.
An article in the journal “Nature” titled “The Illusion of Moral Decline” argues that the perception that things are going downhill is heavily influenced by the way our brains work, particularly, two well-established psychological phenomena. Adam Mastroianni, experimental psychologist and author of the piece, joins CBS News to break down his findings.
Rescue crews are searching frantically for the oxygen-starved Titan submersible. Aaron Newman, OceanGate investor and a passenger on the submersible in 2021, joined CBS News to describe what it is like to be inside the Titan.
Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.
PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a PlayStation 5 today – CBS News
Watch CBS News