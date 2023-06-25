This Amazon Fire Stick Remote Sale From the Prime Early Access Event Has Us Buying One for Everyone – PureWow

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here.
Fact: We wait all year for Amazon Prime deals. Just when you thought this year’s had come and gone, however, Amazon is back with the Prime Early Access Sale to relieve that anticipation. From today, Tuesday, October 11 through tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, Prime members (sign up for a free trial if you don’t already have a membership) can shop this Amazon Fire Stick remote sale for huge discounts on the Amazon device.
If you don’t already own one, all you need to know is the device makes streaming your favorite movies, shows and moves as easy as a press of a button—or a shout to Alexa. Here are three models worth snagging now.
This Fire Stick version has an ultra-vibrant picture, thanks to the 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10. It’s currently 50 percent off, so we recommend grabbing as many as you need now. You can also use Amazon Alexa to search and launch your favorite titles, channels and music across several apps. It also controls your TV’s power and volume.
Go for this mega-popular model, which has more than 70,000 glowing reviews. Most buyers rave about its impressive, crisp picture, faster app launching and next-gen Wi-Fi 6 for a faster, smoother loading experience.
You can stream more than 200,000 free movies and TV shows with this basic Fire TV Stick model. You have access to power and volume controls on the remote, and, of course, the ease of Alexa voice control. You also get the same benefits of crisp Dolby Atmos audio for the ultimate theater-like experience.
