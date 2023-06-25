Joacim Damgard to lead Microsoft business in Western Europe – Microsoft

12/04/2023

Joacim Damgard takes on a new role as President of Microsoft in Western Europe, focused on helping people, businesses and governments across 10 countries achieve more using technology, Microsoft announced today.

Damgard steps into his new leadership position from his current role as President of Microsoft in Central and Eastern Europe. He joined Microsoft six years ago as the Country Manager for Sweden, after a successful career in the IT and telecommunications industry.

Damgard replaces Cindy Rose, who is taking a new role at Microsoft as Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise Sales. Damgard will report to Microsoft EMEA President Ralph Haupter.

Recent IDC research shows European customers are continuing to pursue, if not accelerate, their movement toward digital transformation and migration to the cloud. The growth of the use of public cloud is projected to be about 22 percent. Customers are turning to the cloud to reach sustainability goals, empower employees and innovate with AI and security.

Speaking about his appointment, Damgard said: “My single biggest priority is getting a deep understanding of the challenges our customers in Western Europe are facing so we can work together to unlock real business and societal impact.

To make use of any technology, you need to clearly define the business challenge that needs to be addressed. That must always be the North Star. Our customers need a trusted partner who understands their business, their pain points and what success looks like.”

