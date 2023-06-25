Rivian Cancels Least-Expensive Version of Electric Pickup Truck – Bloomberg

The hunt for opportunity remains a daunting challenge amid recession fears and historic volatility. Bloomberg Invest brought together the biggest names in finance, economics and investing to discuss strategies around those challenges. This half hour special highlights the key moments from the conference.
Rivian Automotive Inc. eliminated the least expensive trim of its R1T electric pickup truck, the company confirmed via email, effectively raising the price of its entry-level model.
Demand for the Explore model, which retailed at $67,500, was smaller than anticipated, and eliminating it will help the EV manufacturer “streamline our supply chain and ultimately deliver vehicles more quickly,” according to a letter cited on the Rivian Owners Forum Thursday.
