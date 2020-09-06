Would you believe cybercrime is the fastest growing crime in the US? It’s increasing by sophistication, size, and costing companies hundreds of billions of dollars. Cybercrime damages could cost the world an eye-watering $6 trillion by 2021.

Is your business well protected from digital security threats? A cyberattack could ruin your business overnight, so it’s imperative to have a proper security system in place. An effective system requires adequate knowledge of the offense.

For this reason, we bring you a comprehensive guide on seven different types of digital security threats. Cyber-security may be one of the biggest challenges businesses will have to face in the next decade or two. However, if you’re ready, you don’t have to suffer a breach.

Malware Attacks

Malware is malicious software installed in your system without your consent. If you’ve clicked on suspicious antivirus pop-ups on your screen, then you have possibly had very close contact with malware. This is hands down one of the most prevalent digital security threats, with 9.9 billion attacks in 2019 alone.

The effects of malware can be devastating. You can easily lose all your personal and business data. There are several types of malware, from Trojan horse to ransomware, viruses, and drive-by attacks.

All these come with specified malicious intentions. The worst part is they can spread through a network of computers, cause damages, and change while remaining undetected.

Malware can hijack your system, monitor all your actions, and send all your sensitive data to the attacker without your knowledge. The upside of malware is that it has to be downloaded, so you need to be wary of what you download into your system.

Phishing Attacks

Phishing is quite tricky because attackers pose as trustworthy individuals. Their sole purpose is to steal important information like credit card numbers or login credentials. Phishing attacks come through emails, instant messages, and text messages.

Once you open them, the malicious link can cause certain effects. Saying the results could be disastrous would be an understatement. Phishing leads to fraud, identity theft, and unauthorized purchases. The problem with phishing attacks is that attackers are clever.

They understand humans are governed by curiosity and impulse. Take emails, for instance. It’s quite hard to ignore those that seem legitimate, and most of the time, malicious emails always have a sense of urgency.

When you click on the link, you are led to a website where you’re required to fill in personal information, or you download malware into your system. The best way to combat phishing digital security threats is by verifying email senders and attachments before clicking on them.

SQL Injection Attack

Pronounced sequel attack, SQL stands for the structured query language. This is a programming language used to communicate with databases. Servers use it to store crucial and sensitive data.

Attackers use SQL as a malicious code to manipulate a database and gain access to private information. A digital security attack like this one can have devastating effects on your business. You can experience unauthorized viewing of files or even administrative access to your database.

You should be afraid because if your servers contain customer information like credit card numbers, passwords, and addresses, you can be in deep trouble after a breach.

Cross-Site Scripting

Cross-site scripting is one of the worst types of attacks. It involves injecting malicious scripts into content from seemingly legitimate websites. A dubious source attaches its code into different web applications.

The malicious code is then bundled together with dynamic content that is then sent to your browser. Most of these malicious codes are sent in the form of JavaScript codes. The exploits, however, can be in the form of different languages, including HTML, Flash, Java, and Ajax.

These scripts can damage your website reputation significantly. They will place user information at risk, and the hackers can hijack all this information without your knowledge.

Denial of Service

Denial of Service is when a website is loaded with too much traffic or more than it was built to handle. As a result, the server is overloaded, making it impossible for the website to serve any visitors trying to get access. Sometimes, this may happen for innocuous reasons.

Like in the instance of a massive news story breaking and overloading a news website. However, most of the time, such traffic is usually malicious. An attacker intentionally overwhelms the website with too much traffic, causing a shutdown and closing it to all users.

Most of these digital security attacks are aimed at high-profile organizations, like government, media, commerce, and banking companies. In some cases, attackers use these attacks on a network of computers at the same time, which is known as a Distributed Denial of Service Attack.

The aim here is not to steal information, but to distract you from other attacks as you try to navigate the situation. Also, it’ll cost you tons of money and time because legitimate customers won’t be able to access your services.

Man-In-the-Middle Attacks and Session Hijacking

When you log into the internet, your computer usually transacts with services across the globe as you try to access different services. The servers respond to your requests and provide you with the information you need. This process always happens, regardless of whether you input user information and passwords to these websites or you’re simply browsing.

Every session between the computer and services has a unique session ID, and it stays private. However, if, by any means, the attacker hijacks the session, they can capture the ID and allow them to log in as the user and gain access from the server. If they manage to insert themselves in between the computer and server, they can access information from both, which is called a man-in-the-middle attack.

Credential Reuse

Most users have a need for so many passwords that they are always tempted to reuse some credentials and make it easier to remember. Even though most people know that apart from using strong passwords, then need unique passwords for every website, they still choose to reuse. When an attacker gets hold of one password, they get the opportunity to access several websites and applications.

Understanding Different Digital Security Threats

It’s imperative for you to understand various digital security attacks that could threaten your business if you’re to mount a great defense system. These are some of the various attacks you can encounter.

Your digital security team needs to stay up to date with all the different protection and countermeasures available. If you’d like to know all the latest tech that can help you achieve this goal, please check out our website where we have all the information you need.