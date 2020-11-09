The Your Phone application from Microsoft is an attempt on part of the Redmond based company to integrate the Android app ecosystem onto Windows 10 PCs. In reality, that amounts to the ability to mirror what is on Android phone display on to PCs running Windows 10.

While that is great, the problem is, Microsoft isn’t just ready to make this happen with every Android phone out there. Rather, as XDA Developers mentioned, this works with a select group of Samsung phones, which includes the S20 and Note 20 along with the S10 and Note 10 series of phones. The Galaxy Fold, X Fold 2, and the Z Flip too is on the coveted list.

Fortunately, apart from the above mentioned premium phones, a few mid-range Samsung devices too are able to support Your Phone app. Those include almost all Galaxy A series of phones that were launched in 2019 and 2020. though no M series phones have been included as yet in spite of their huge popularity. Conspicuously missing from the list is Microsoft’s own flagship Android smartphone offering, the Surface Duo.

The new Your Phone app is definitely something to look forward to given the immense functionality that it provides for. You not only get to have access to all the apps installed on your Android phone, but you also won’t even have to fish out your phone from your pocket for the same.

Also, while the app will let you open multiple Android applications simultaneously on your PC, you will also have the option to resize them according to your preference. That way, the Android apps will work in much the same manner as any Microsoft application on your PC.

Of course, not all of this is a reality just yet as Microsoft is still working on these goals. There is no word either as to when it could be ready for mass consumption as well. Worth mentioning, Apple has an edge here as it already allows the syncing of an iPhone with macOS devices.

However, unlike Apple where it has complete control over both the hardware and software of both iPhone and Mac, things are a bit more challenging for Microsoft as it has to sync two disparate systems to work in unison. To make matters all the more cumbersome, there are scores of devices running Android. Under the circumstances, it will be interesting to see how and when Microsoft is able to deliver a fully functional Your Phone app that applies to all Android phones out there.