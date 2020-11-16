The next generation console war is here, and Microsoft seems to have drawn the first blood already. According to what the company revealed, they have had ‘the largest launch in Xbox history’ with its new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. This was what the Xbox head Phil Spencer shared via Twitter while the company also reiterated the same on its official blog as well.

The company however didn’t divulge any sales figures, only indicating it sold more of the latest Xbox series consoles in more countries than it has ever done before. The company however stated the cheaper Xbox Series S found more takers than the Series X console that comes with all the bells and whistles.

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

Microsoft also added there have been 3,594 titles that covered four generations that have been played on the new consoles so far. The console’s launch was accompanied by around 40 titles that are either brand new or have been optimized for the latest consoles. The games launched include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Dirt 5, The Falconeer, Tetris Effect: Connected, to name a few.

Microsoft had earlier announced a partnership with GameStop to push Xbox penetration among potential gamers. The company also made sure the console had a larger exposure this time during launch than any time before. That includes making the console available in 40 countries right from the start, making it the biggest launch the Xbox has ever had so far.

However, the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are having an open run at the market at the moment though that is set to change post the launch of the Sony PlayStation 5, which is slated to happen in November 19. The PS 4 had seen the better of the previous gen Xbox and it remains to be seen if the PS 5 can take on a buoyant Xbox Series X/ Series S console this time.