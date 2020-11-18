The new Microsoft Surface Go 2 and the Surface Book 3 laptops have been launched in India. Both laptops conform to the convertible form factor, which means they can be used independently as a tablet as well. While the Surface Go 2 comes with a 10.5-inch display, the Surface Book 3 comes in two display size options of 13.5-inch and 15-inch.

Surface Go 2

The 10.5-inch display of the Surface Go 2 comes with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 pixels with a 3:2 aspect ratio. Also, there is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for added protection. On the inside, the device is powered by either the 8th gen Intel Core m3 processor or the Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y processor. The laptop is again available in memory and storage options of 4 GB + 64 GB or 8 GB + 128 GB.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home S Mode right out of the box and supports Windows Hello face-sign in for user authentication. Connectivity options that the laptop is compliant with include Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi 6. For ports, there is the USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack while the Surface Connect port allows for recharging or other docking functions.

Battery life claimed is a quite respectable 10 hours with Wi-Fi enabled. Other features include 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. An 8 MP rear cam will let you record full HD videos while the front 5 MP camera allows for video conferencing. Plus, there is a microSDXC card reader as well for additional storage.

Price:

Here is what the different versions of the Surface Go 2 costs.

4 GB + 64 GB variant with 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor costs Rs. 47,599.

8 GB + 128 GB variant with 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor costs Rs 63,499

4 GB + 64 GB variant with Pentium Gold 4425Y processor costs Rs 42,999.

8 GB + 128 GB GB variant with Pentium Gold 4425Y processor costs Rs 57,999.

Surface Book 3

As already stated, the Surface Book 3 comes with 13.5-inch and 15-inch touchscreen displays where the 13.5-inch display offers a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels while the 15-inch display is lit up by 2,496 x 1,664 pixels. On the other side of it lies either a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU paired to up to a max of 32 GB RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage.

Microsoft is claiming a battery life of 17.5 hours, which is quite impressive by any means. Ports that the laptop comes with include a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. Also, there is the single front facing HD cam for Windows Hello sign-in and video conferencing.

Price

Here is what the different versions of the 13.5-inch Surface Book 3 costs.

8 GB + 256 GB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i5 processor costs Rs 1,56,299.

16 GB + 256 GB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 1,95,899.

32 GB + 512 GB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 2,37,199.

32 GB + 1 TB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 2,59,299.

Similarly, here is what the 15-inch Surface Book 3 versions costs in India.

16 GB + 256 GB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 2,20,399.

32 GB + 512 GB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 2,66,499.

32 GB + 1 TB Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 2,86,199.

32 GB + 512 Qdr Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 3,21,899.

32 GB + 1 TB QdrCOMM Surface Book 3 with Intel Core i7 processor costs Rs 3,40,399.

Availability

All models of both the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are currently available in India via Flipkart, Amazon, and PayTM Mall along with a few other offline and online retail outlets. However, the top Surface Book 3 model with Core i7 processor, Nvidia Quadra RTX 3000 GPU, 32 GB RAM, and 1 TB storage is available only for commercial buyers in the country.