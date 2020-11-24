Microsoft already makes available a huge library of royalty-free stock images for use on PowerPoint presentations. Now, this library will also be hosting videos as well which the company believes will enliven your PowerPoint presentations unlike anything else.

The comes on the back of another development last month wherein Microsoft had included illustrations which enabled users to add type as well as artwork to their creations. The library is courtesy of Premium Artistic Content which is an in-app library of high quality images, stickers, icons and such that are all royalty-free and hence can be used on PowerPoint presentations and elsewhere with the least fuss.

To get to the Stock Videos, launch PowerPoint and select Insert > Videos > Stock Videos. It is going to be available only on PowerPoint Win32 on Windows version 2012, Build 13512.20000 or later. Microsoft announced the Mac and Web versions will be launched soon.

Last but not the least, the above feature is going to available only to those who have a valid Microsoft 365 subscription.