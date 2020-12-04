Remember the Eve V that had set out to challenge the Surface Pro about three years back? An audacious attempt no doubt that was but the move was enough to make many to sit up and take notice of the Finnish tech firm and its extraordinary feat.

While it is true the Eve V never got the sort of market response that its makers had expected, what is interesting is that the company is back with a follow-up device; and it looks far more interesting than the first-gen Eve V. For gone are the chunky bezels surrounding the 13.4-inch IGZO display, which otherwise has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a resolution of 3840 x 2400 pixels.

The new Eve V also comes with a far better array of ports in the form of a pair of USB 4 Type-C ports and a single USB 3.2 Type-C port. Then there also is an amplified headphone jack as well, as is a microSD card slot and a nanoSIM card slot.

In comparison, the Surface Pro 7 comes with a full-sized USB 3.0 port, an USB Type-C 3.1 gen 2 port, and the Surface Connect+ docking station. Plus, the current Surface Pro version also comes with a headphone jack as well as a microSD card slot.

The second-gen Evo V, meanwhile, comes powered by the 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPU and the latest Intel Iris Xe GPU. There are going to be options from Core i5 to Core i7 processors, while the choice of RAM will start at 16 GB to all the way up to 32 GB. Native storage would start at 512 GB of SSD to 1 TB of SSD memory for the top model.

However, in a move that mimics Microsoft’s strategy, the new-gen Eve V won’t come bundled with the removable keyboard and pen. Rather, those will need to be purchased separately, with the keyboard price ranging from $130 to $145. The 4.096 pressure sensitive V Pen would come for another $80 more.

Meanwhile, the company CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis stated they have partnered with the Ireland based design firm PCH International to address their scrappy supply chain issues since they require components in far smaller quantities than the biggies in the business. Customer support has been another constant bugbear for the company, to the point that it is outright non-existent.

Let’s hope the company is able to address such issues as the first-gen Eve V fared poorly in spite of it having a lot of potential. And the forthcoming Eve V is looking even more promising than ever.