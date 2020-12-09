Microsoft is working on a new update for the Edge browser that will make it more conscious of the metered internet connection and act accordingly to save bandwidth. This will involve making changes to a lot of underlying chromium code that will let the browser know when the user has logged into a network where charges are levied.

In such a scenario, the browser will keep itself limited to displaying just the basic stuff while keeping off of downloading anything that might take a heavy toll on the bandwidth. With Microsoft updating the open-source Chromium platform for the same, the above feature will apply to both the Edge and Google Chrome browsers alike, Windows Latest reported

Right now, Windows 10 is so designed to identify if the internet connection is via a Wi-Fi with limited data allocation or if it is drawn from the mobile hotspot connection. In such a scenario, the platform withholds from downloading system updates or Windows Store updates, with only security patches of critical importance getting the exemption. The same restrictions apply to peer-to-peer updates as well as live tiles to save on bandwidth.

Now with the chromium-based browser apps such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome offering the same levels of control as Windows 10, users will have greater control over internet usage. Google too is known to have agreed with Microsoft over the approach to save user’s bandwidth when the connection is via a limited data plan.

However, no dates are available at the moment as to when the updates to Edge or Chrome are going to land though that is expected to happen sometime around early 2021. No wonder, this will be a boon to Windows 10 users who may not have access to a true Wi-Fi network connection and have to make do with a limited data allowance.