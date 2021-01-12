YouTube is a huge repertoire of videos. Think of anything under the sun and it would be a real surprise if you don’t come across multiple and diverse videos on the same. Some are however too good to be left alone, as we tend to keep those with us to watch or listen anytime, we want.

While there is no dearth of means to download YouTube videos onto local storage, some would rather like to convert it to mp3 before storing it on their device. This is especially applicable for say, media files where you would only prefer the vocals or the music but not the pictures.

Before you start to feel it is too much of an ask, or it is going to be too complex, if at all possible, here is the truth – you can convert YouTube videos to mp3, and that too, with the least of fuss. All of that can be pulled off with a tool named 320YouTube. The process for doing so is extremely simple, as you will soon find out.

Meanwhile, before getting started with the actual conversion process, just in case you are intrigued with the 320 bit, here is the explanation. The ‘320’ in the 320youtube refers to the max bit rate in which you can download the videos. The same is then converted to mp3 with zero or just the minimal loss, if at all, to the original sound quality.

That brings us to the steps to convert YouTube to mp3.

How to download and convert YouTube videos to the mp3 format

You start by loading the 320youtube.com in your browser.

Once on the site, the first thing you will likely see is a textbox where you need to paste the URL of the YouTube video you wish to convert followed by a rather massive Convert button just below it.

This should have already given you an idea of what you need to do. Just copy the link of the YouTube video that you wish to download and convert to the mp3 format.

Paste the URL in the 320youtube.com site, the textbox for which is right there at the top.

Just wait for a few second and click on the Convert button.

That’s it. The video is converted into mp3 format, which you can save in the location of your choice.

Lastly, lest you have any apprehensions about the safety of your system, here it is, 320youtube is considered among the safest tools for downloading and converting YouTube videos into mp3 format. In fact, there is no mandatory registration process involved as well, which is often cumbersome and entails sharing your personal data with the company. None of that with 320youtube.com.

Another reason why the tool could be the best bet is that no processing tasks happen on your device. Rather, all of the conversion takes place online. That way, your system resources are spared the effort needed, leaving them available for anything else that you might wish them to be put into.

Lastly, and perhaps the biggest reason you might want to opt for 320youtube is that it comes for free. There is no payment needed to be made during any stage of the conversion process. The tool is also equally effective with almost all mainstream browsers as well, which includes Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, to name a few.

So, if you have been looking for just the right tool to download and convert YouTube videos to mp3 from among the scores of such applications available online, the 320youtube is easily one of the easiest and safest that you can have.