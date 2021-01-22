A new Surface Laptop variant purported to be either the Surface laptop 4 or Surface Laptop 3+ has made it through the Bluetooth certification site. Interestingly, the details on the certification site carry model numbers of both the new Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro 7+ as well.

Fortunately, we also have some more information about the device in question, with both the 13.5- and 15-inch versions of the Surface Laptop 3+ or 4 likely to feature AMD chips this time. This will make for a change over the current line-up where only the 15-inch model sported AMD Ryzen chips. That said, buyers will have the option to go for the Intel-powered version if they’d so want.

Unconfirmed reports have stated Microsoft has been testing Surface Laptop variants powered by AMD Ryzen 4000, Renoir, as well as the Intel Tiger Lake processors with Xe GPU. This would mark a departure from the current Surface Pro 3 that comes with Ryzen mobile CPU and the 10th gen Intel Ice Lake chips.

More details are awaited.