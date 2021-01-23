The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has perhaps never been this cheap. The latest generation 2-in-1 tablet is now selling for just $599 at BestBuy. And that includes the Type Cover as well. That, together with the tablet, would have otherwise set you back $959, which means there is a massive $360 discount for the taking.

The above applies to the model with Intel Core i3, coupled to 4 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage. All of it, together with the Type Cover at less than $600, is truly a steal deal. Go for it while it is still live.

However, should you need something more comprehensive, there is the Surface Pro 7 model powered by a Core i7 processor. Onboard, there is going to be 16 gigs of memory along with a TB of SSD storage. That makes it a powerhouse of a device for $2,099.99, which is $200 less than its usual pricing.

The Surface Pen, though, will still need to be bought extra with either model.