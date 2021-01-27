Microsoft seems to be on a roll, with profits reaching record levels thanks to its cloud business reporting a 50 percent year-over-year growth. This again has much to do with the pandemic that brought about a quantum shift in the people’s lifestyle, which includes working and learning from home. This again led many businesses to shift to the cloud, leading to a huge surge in Microsoft’s Azure revenue.

The company, on the whole, reported revenue of $43.1 billion for the December 2020 quarter. Net income stood at $15.5 billion for the same period. Both of these figures mark an improvement of 17 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

Another area where the Redmond based company reported immense success is its gaming revenue, which made it past the $5 billion figure mark for the first time ever, which makes for a 51 percent year-over-year growth. The company had launched the new Xbox Series X and the more affordable Series S consoles in the last quarter. Both went on to be a huge hit, with the Xbox content and services revenue growing by 40 percent on a year-over-year basis.

The personal computing segment too returned impressive figures of 14 percent year-over-year growth. Its Surface revenue increased by 3 percent, while Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue grew by 10 percent. What is also impressive is that Microsoft also benefited from Bing search ad revenue that increased by 2 percent. All figures mentioned applying on a year-over-year basis.

Similarly, revenue from LinkedIn increased by 23 percent year-over-year while Teams too has emerged as a huge hit, recording 60 billion daily active users on mobile devices alone.