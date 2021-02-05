There has been a lot of talk about Apple and its forays into the world of virtual reality, augmented reality, and so on. However, those have largely been rumors with no device specifications ever coming to the fore. That is until today, when we do have a fairly good idea of what the upcoming Apple smart headset unit is going to be like.

However, before we get to the specifications of the upcoming Apple smart headset unit, the one thing to keep in mind is that it is a Mixed Reality set that Apple is working on. To help you get started on that, the Apple MR headset is similar to the conventional Virtual Reality headset in that it blocks off the user’s vision completely.

The Apple MR headset, however, comes fitted with more than a dozen cameras that are strategically placed to capture the surrounding from every possible angle. The feed thus captured is then digitally remastered to present to the user so that they get to have a clear idea of what their surroundings are like even though they don’t see it with their own eyes.

That is not all, as the real-world video feed is also impregnated with virtual elements to create special visuals for an immersive viewing experience. This way, such headsets have immense potential in that they can be used for gaming, watching videos, educational purposes, and business usage, to name just a few.

There are going to be LiDAR sensors onboard the headsets as well, something that will measure the distance between the user and real-world objects. It is of the same type as on the iPad and the iPhone 12 Pro. Plus, the Apple MR headsets will also feature spatial audio technology of the same type as on the AirPods Max.

For the display, there are going to be two of them for both eyes, each having 8K resolution. The headset will also likely be powered by Apple’s own chipset.

Coming to price, that will likely be in the vicinity of $3000. That instantly makes it beyond the reach of the masses. Instead, the Apple MR headset will likely be bought only by enthusiasts or corporate buyers. Expect the headset to launch sometime in 2022. Worth mentioning in this context, the Microsoft Hololens costs $3,600.