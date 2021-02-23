Microsoft announced the launch of its Surface Pro 7 Plus convertible 2-in-1 device in India, with prices starting at Rs. 83,999. This comes almost a month after the convertible device was first announced last month and is targeted primarily at business users as well as those from the education segment.

Surface Pro 7 Plus

The new Surface Pro 7 Plus however comes exactly with the same external looks as that of its predecessor but has been updated internally with the latest Intel silicon. To elaborate on that, it is the 11th Generation Intel processor that powers the device.

The base model features a 11th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU coupled to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of SSD storage and is priced at Rs. 83,999. The top model comes with the 11th gen Core i7 processor that works in unison with 32 GB RAM and 1 TB of SSD storage and is priced at Rs. 258,999.

Staring at you will be the familiar 12.3-inch PixelSense display that is lit up by 2736 x 1824 pixels. That makes for a pixel density of 267 PPI while the 3:2 aspect ratio allows for convenience in reading or watching media. For software, the device runs Windows 10 Pro while the device also comes pre-loaded with Microsoft 365 apps.

Among the other features of the tablet include a 5 MP front camera capable of full HD video recording. On the rear, you have an 8 MP camera with autofocus also capable of recording full HD quality videos. Then there are dual far-field Studio Mics onboard as well while the dual 1.6W stereo speakers boast of Dolby Atmos support.

Other features of the device that should make it tuned for use by the Enterprise users include its built-in security enhancements. That includes an integrated Windows Enhanced Hardware Security system. This will allow management of the device including its updation through its entire life cycle, right from the moment it has been turned on till the time it is in use.

Coming to connectivity options, the Surface Pro 7 Plus boasts of USB Type-C port, USB-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet also boasts of Wi-Fi/ LTE feature while the Wi-Fi model also offers a microSD slot as well. Battery life has also got enhanced to 15 hours.

Surface Hub 2S 85-inch

Microsoft also announced the launch of its new Surface Hub 2S which comes with a massive 85-inch display. The Hub offers a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels while on the other side of it lies a quad-core 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD. The device is based on the Windows 10 Teams platform and includes support for several of Microsoft’s business-oriented apps. Those include Microsoft Whiteboard, Office, Power BI, and Skype for Business.

The Surface Hub 85-inch is priced at Rs. 21,44,999.