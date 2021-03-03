Microsoft never had its smooth with its smartphone ambitions. Even it’s more radical-looking Surface Duo which marked its second coming to the smartphone space has had mixed reviews at best. However, things seem set for a change now that the latest developments on this claiming the upcoming Surface Duo 2 to come with 5G connectivity and a vastly improved camera.

The above assumption is based on the fact that Microsoft has put out ads seeking experts in the field of 4G LTE and 5G networks. In fact, nothing has been left to guess given that there has been explicit mention in the ad about the Surface Duo. Also, incorporating 5G in the Surface Duo 2 will naturally mean the adoption of more recent and powerful chips that support 5G connectivity.

The first-gen Duo came with a Snapdragon 855 chipset that is still a great processor but lags behind the year-2021 flagships that have started to offer the latest SD 888 chipset. Also, one nice feature of the SD 888 is its integrated 5G model, while its predecessor offered the same via a separate chip.

Apart from a refreshed internal build, another area that too is in line for a significant overhaul is the camera. In fact, Microsoft has another job listing out where it has sought camera experts to upgrade the shooting abilities of the Surface Duo 2. Specifically, those with expertise in AI and machine learning techniques are sought to ensure superior software to allow for the best possible shots in varying lighting conditions.

One of the job listings said, ‘Microsoft Devices Software team is on a journey to create new experiences with Surface Duo. We believe in building devices that fully express the Microsoft vision. The fundamental part of our strategy is having desirable and powerful devices that enable the experiences people want.’

All of this points to Microsoft leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to offer the best-in-class user experience with the upcoming Surface Duo 2. However, with the first-gen Surface Duo just starting to reach international markets, it is not likely for its successor to be ready anytime soon. Maybe a launch sometime in 2022 would be more realistic. More details awaited. Keep watching.