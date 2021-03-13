Microsoft is rumored to host a spring event sometime soon, and among the devices likely to be revealed at the time – read Surface laptop 4 – include a new webcam as well. Now, this isn’t the first time that the company has come to offer a webcam device though those clearly were not among its priority areas since the devices remained deprived of any significant updates for the entire last decade.

Cut short to the present and the upcoming webcam will include a physical cover to add to your privacy. The webcam will also support a high dynamic range but might not have 4K capability. That, if true, will be strange as Microsoft does offer 4K USB-C webcams that connect to its Surface Hub 2 device. It is not known though what resolution the upcoming webcam will support while it also remains to be seen if it is going to be compliant with Windows Hello facial recognition tech.

Also, Microsoft has long been planning to launch a new webcam, one that might even get to have a Surface branding as well. The head of the Surface division within Microsoft, Panos Panay had earlier hinted at launching a Surface-branded webcam back in 2018 itself. There have also been rumors post that about Microsoft launching a new webcam though there has not been much movement on this on the ground.

Interestingly, there has been a mad rush for webcams in 2020 following the pandemic which led people to procure these for working or studying from home.