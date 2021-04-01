The upcoming Microsoft Laptop 4 has many a tech enthusiast excited though the latest revelation here has come as a real dampener. For a new leak on the device is claiming that it is the older generation Ryzen 7 4000-series processor that would be powering the laptop instead of the latest AMD Ryzen 5000-series chipset.

The Benchmark listing has first been spotted by Twitter user @TUM_APISAK where the Surface Laptop 4 has been shown to come powered by a Ryzen 7 chipset. Further, the processor is shown to have a base clock speed of 2 GHz and a turbo speed of 3.75 GHz. The Ryzen 7 processor is also accompanied by a Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU.

All of this points to the Ryzen 4000 series chipset making it to the forthcoming Surface Laptop 4, which no doubt makes for a disappointing proposition. More so when the Intel variant of the same is believed to feature the Tiger Lake-U CPU. That again is quite intriguing as the same laptop comes with the latest chipset when it comes to the Intel variant but a generation older processor for the AMD model.

That said, there could be the chances that Microsoft has got a custom-made AMD chip to power the Surface Laptop 4. In fact, the benchmark listing does reveal the chip as a Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition. Maybe it is a high-performance chip that has been tailor-made to power the Surface device, one that might well have a higher performance rating than the Ryzen 400 series chips.

Or maybe the custom-made chipset could even exceed the performance credential of that of the Ryzen 5000 series chips. That sure is a lot of speculation being made at the moment. Let’s just hope the devices get announced soon enough so that we get to know the complete details. As it is, a Microsoft Surface event around spring was already being rumored for some time.

Watch this space for the latest on this as it evolves.