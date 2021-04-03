When you are a long-term MacBook user, running into sudden system crashes becomes a common problem. Another major problem you find yourself dealing with is the slow and lagging performance of your device.

However, all these performance-related issues are not a reason for you to dump your computer and start looking for a new one. There are still many ways in which you can maximize the processing capabilities of your Mac.

In this short article, you will learn the most effective ways to bring your Mac’s performance to its optimum levels – even after you have used it for several years. Without any further ado, let’s get you fixed:

Regularly Clean up Your Storage Device

With many years of usage, your device starts accumulating a wide range of junk files. These files do not serve you any purpose other than slowing down the performance of your device. Also, these files can take a vast amount of your storage space and lay it to waste. All these factors constitute a big problem for your device.

However, finding these files and deleting them by singling out every file will waste a lot of your time and energy. To eliminate these unwanted files, you can install a third-party app, commonly known as a duplicate file finder. It will find and delete the junk files from your device and delete any saved files more than once. Here it is fully explained how you can take advantage of such applications and boost your device’s performance. Applying this easy but effective fix will breathe new life into your computer.

Make Sure Your OS is Up to Date

Running your system on an older version of the operating system (OS) can cause severe performance issues on your device. That said, this type of problem is most frequent with long-term Mac users.

To fix this problem, you’ll need to go to your system preferences and next to the update settings. Once you reach that point, click on “Check for system updates.” If your operating system runs on an older version of OS, it will ask for your permission to download and install the latest version. Make sure you click on agree, so it can start downloading the current version of your OS for your machine. Once it finishes downloading, then it will ask for your permission to install the update. You can install it immediately, or you can schedule it for later. But, after you finish installing the OS update, you’ll find a considerable performance difference between your present and previous working experience on Mac.

Simmer Down Your Visual Settings

These devices are known for their appealing visuals. On the other hand, these gorgeous looking visual takes a severe toll on your Mac’s performance capabilities. Lowering down these settings to their minimum levels can significantly improve the performance of your device.

To use this fix, follow these instructions, go to system preferences, and uncheck the following options:

Animate opening applications

Magnification

Minimize window using to scale effect

And Automatically hide and show the dock.

To lessen transparency effects, you’ll have to open Settings > Accessibility > Display. There you can find reduce transparency. Make sure you enable it.

Applying these simple fixes can help you immediately in enhancing the performance of your device.

Conclusion

There are several ways to improve the dying performance in your Mac. A few of the most effective fixes are mentioned above. Use them to your advantage if you too find yourself in a similar situation.