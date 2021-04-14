The new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 which was being rumored for some time is now official. Also, as many of the leaks and renders had revealed already, the Surface Laptop 4 continues with the same basic overall form factor but features updated internals this time. And as already stated, there are going to be Intel and AMD variants of the device on offer, something that applies to both the 13.-inch and 15-inch models. That apart, there are going to be consumer and business versions of the device as well.

13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 model layout

With the smaller 13.5-inch version, the choice of AMD processors for the Surface Laptop 4 will include the Ryzen 5 4680U coupled to the models with an 8 GB DRAM and 256 GB of SSD storage and 16 GB DRAM and 256 GB SSD storage respectively.

For those who’d prefer Intel processors, there is the option of Core i5-1135G7 CPU coupled to 8 GB DRAM and 512 GB of SSD storage or the more powerful model with the same Core i5-1135G7 but is paired with 16 GB of DRAM and 512 GB of SSD storage this time.

Then there are the even more powerful variants that come with Core i7 chipsets. The range starts with the Core i7-1185G7 model that offers 16 GB of DRAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The top-of-the-line Surface Laptop 4 model comes with a Core i7-1185G7 processor that works in unison with 32 GB of DRAM and a massive 1 TB of SSD storage.

15-inch Surface Laptop 4 model layout

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 version, there is the base model powered by Ryzen 7 4980U and offers 8 GB DRAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. Then there is the mid-tier model also powered by the Ryzen 7 4980U processor and features 8 GB of DRAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. The top model comes with 16 GB of DRAM and 512 GB of storage coupled to the same Ryzen 7 4980U chipset.

The sole Intel-powered model also comes with 16 GB of DRAM and 512 GB of SSD storage paired with the Core i7-1185G7 chipset.

Price

The base 13.5-inch model is priced at $999, which comes to around Rs 75,196. This applies to the model with Ryzen 5 chipset inside. The Core i5 models start at $1299, which comes to about Rs 97,778. The Core i7 models start at $1699, which translates to around Rs 1,27,887.

The larger 15-inch Surface Laptop range starts at $1299 (about Rs 97,778) for the model with a Ryzen 7 chip inside. With the model with a Core i7 chip inside, prices start at $1699, which comes to around Rs 1,27,887.

Color options

The 13.5-inch Intel inside models come in four distinct shades though the AMD versions are available in only grey shade. The 15-inch models, meanwhile, come in shades of black and grey, which applies to both AMD and Intel variants.