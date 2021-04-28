Amazon has refreshed its 10-inch tablet offering so that there is the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet coming our way soon. The tablet comes with better specs in the form of more memory, a brighter display flanked by slimmer bezels on all sides, and a powerful octa-core processor.

Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus specs

Amazon though isn’t stating which chipset powers the new Fire HD 10 tablet devices even though that’s a standard fitment for both the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus devices. In fact, there are a lot of things in common with both tablet models. That includes the same basic overall design with thinner bezels on all sides. Also, it is a 10-inch 1080p display that the tablet comes with though it’s 10 percent brighter this time compared to its predecessor.

For the base model, there is going to be 3 GB of RAM on board which is 1 GB more than that of its predecessor. For storage, there are the options of 32 GB or 64 GB ROM, both of which are further expandable. A 2 MP camera on the front allows for selfie shots or video calls while on the rear, there is the 5 MP primary camera. Battery size hasn’t been revealed but Amazon is claiming 12 hours of operations on a single charge. Charging time is a decent 4 hours and is accomplished via a USB-C port.

The Fire HD 10 Plus comes with the same features save for 4 GB RAM coupled to either 32 GB or 64 GB of memory. However, the Plus model has a soft-touch finish to it and supports wireless charging as well. Battery life claimed is the same 12 hours. The Plus model also features the exact same camera module for the front and rear.

The Fire HD 10 Plus also comes with the Amazon Wireless Charging Dock which lets the tablet be placed in tent mode, or in Amazon-speak, Show Mode.

Price, color options, and availability

The Fire HD 10 is priced at $139.99, inclusive of ads. The tablet comes in shades of Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive.

The Fire HD 10 Plus comes for $179.99, again inclusive of ads. When bundled with the Amazon Wireless Charging Dock, the price goes up to $219.99. The color option is however limited to just a single shade, Slate.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro and Fire HD 10 Kids

Amazon has something for the kids too, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro, which the company said is suited to kids aged 6 to 12 year olds. Specs remain quite similar, which includes an octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage that is further expandable via microSD cards. The display comprises of a 10.1-inch FHD panel. The tablet also comes with 2 MP and 5 MP cameras on the front and rear. The battery life quoted is 12 hours and can be recharged via a USB Type-C port using the bundled 9W charger. The tablet also boasts dual-band Wi-Fi for a stable internet connection.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is priced at $199.99 and comes in color options of Black, Sky Blue, Doodle, and Intergalactic. The model accompanies a slim case with an integrated handle that also serves as a stand as well and will let the tablet be positioned in an upright manner.

Other features of the tablet include a 2-years guarantee, parental controls, and a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ which has on offer more than 20,000 apps, games, books, and other content for education and entertainment.

The standard Fire HD 10 Kids, in turn, is aimed at kids aged 3 to 7 years. Specs remain largely the same but come in shades of Aquamarine, Lavender, and Sky Blue.

Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle

Amazon is also offering a Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle as well which comprises productivity apps as well as a special detachable Bluetooth keyboard case to allow for the tablet to be used for productivity-oriented tasks. The bundle comprises of a 12-months subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal that can be used on up to five devices along with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage.

The keyboard allows for 400 hours of usage on a single charge and has a standby time of 365-days on a single full charge. The keyboard needs to be charged via USB Type-C port.

The Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle is priced at $219.99 and is available in shades of Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive.

All Fire HD 10 models ship from May 26.