Intel announced it is curtains down with its Lakefield processor, a hybrid processor that was speculated to power Microsoft’s Surface Neo device. All of it makes for a strange sequence of events as things started with Microsoft seemingly dilly-dallying with the launch of the Surface Neo itself.

First announced in September 2019, the Redmond giant kept pushing the launch window of the dual-screen device so that it now stands in 2022. In between, the company removed all traces of the device from its official website as well as YouTube, which has led many to conclude the device might well be dead after all.

In between the company also made it official it is discontinuing the development of the Windows 10X – a light Windows version that was supposed to run on the Surface Neo. Windows 10X was also supposed to be a counter to Chrome OS. Microsoft justified its act by saying the benefits of Windows 10X should not be limited to just a group of users. Instead, integrating its foundational technologies in Windows will help a larger audience to reap the benefits, as can be seen in the new Windows 11.

Now, Intel too has pulled the plug on the processor that was supposed to power the Surface Neo. The Lakefield was unique in that it incorporates a hybrid core technology using both high performance and high-efficiency cores to allow for maximum performance while being extremely efficient with battery usage.

Intel also ensured the Lakefield had a minimal footprint so that it can be fitted into devices with a slim profile of the sort of the Surface Neo. The Lakefield went on to power devices such as the Lenovo X1 Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Book S. Intel will be taking final orders of the Lakefield chip till October 22, 2021, and the final batch delivered on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Intel said it is keen to focus on its other hybrid chip, the Alder Lake. Maybe, we will have other exciting dual-screen devices, either from Microsoft or others powered by the new Alder Lake chips.