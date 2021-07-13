Microsoft launched the Windows 11 platform just weeks back, which the Redmond giant said will be supported by a yearly update cycle. That would mean a new release of Windows 11 is launched every year. In contrast, Windows 10 is provided with two major software updates twice a year, once during spring and another in the fall season. Nonetheless, this also translates to lesser updates to bother about.

Microsoft also stated security patches will be made available as usual though that would be for a 24-month period post the release of the following Windows 11 versions – Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, and Windows 11 Pro for Workstations. After the 2 year period, users will be required to upgrade for them to continue receiving the security patches. Users of Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise versions will qualify for security patches over a 36-month period.

Windows 10, meanwhile, will continue receiving its usual dose of updates as well. The updates will be made available for Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, and Windows 10 Home versions for a period of 18 months.

With the Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise versions, there are going to be security updates made available for 18 months for the H1 release. Similarly, for the H2 release, there are going to be security updates released for a 30-month period.

Microsoft has also stated Windows 11 will be available for free for current Windows 10 users. However, they need to have compatible devices to glide into the Windows 11 era as not all devices currently running Windows 10 will be able to support Windows 11.