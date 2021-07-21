Speculation is rife that the next generation AirPods is all set to enter mass production later in the year. No specific time window is available though. However, as Nikkei Asia claimed in one of its reports about Apple’s future plans with its upcoming iPhone models, the AirPods 3 production is slated to happen around August. That is also the time Apple is expected to introduce its new MacBook Pro device and the new iPhone 13 series as well.

There have been consistent rumors about Apple launching the AirPods 2 successor. It has been more than a year now, or June 2020 to be precise that noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo had predicted Apple would be coming up with the new AirPods 3 sometime in early 2021. However, it retracted from that later and said the launch plans could be pushed back, with the primary reason being the ongoing pandemic raging the world over.

Interestingly, another leakster by the name Kang emerged early this year and said the new AirPods 3 is ready to ship. He also backed up his claims with images purported to be those of renders and images of the real thing and that it is going to be up for sale sometime soon.

However, Apple did have its ‘Spring Loaded’ event in April this year and it also launched a host of devices but not the AirPods 3. There was the revolutionary new iMac as well as the new iPad Pro launched during the event, as were the Apple TV 4K and the AirTags though there was not even any mention of the AirPods 3. Maybe Apple will opt to introduce the new together with the new iPhone 13 range during its fall event.

As for the device itself, the new AirPods 3 are expected to have the same overall build and looks of its predecessor save for a shorter stem this time. That apart, the new AirPods 3 is also expected to come with a more streamlined design along with a new charging case similar to the one for the AirPods Pro.