The upcoming iPhone 13 is expected to have faster charging support this time, to the tune of 25 W, the latest report on this has claimed. This, if true, will make it the fastest charging iPhone series ever, and will make for a modest but still a welcome upgrade over the 20 W fast charging support that the current iPhone 12 series comes with.

Now, Apple has always been slow to adopt the latest advancements in technology. While its approach has been to include only those technologies that have reached a stage of maturity, which again isn’t a bad thing, things become frustrating when it takes considerably longer to charge compared to the competition.

While competing Android smartphones can be seen even offering 100 W fast charging support, Apple’s move to offer 25 W fast charging seems to be a case of too little and too late. Even mid-range Android phones that sell for less than half the price of the iPhone series offer faster charging.

That said, it is a good sign Apple is improving things here, and 25 W fast charging tech sure can cut the charging time by some margin, even if there isn’t going to be a huge difference. Buyers though will have to splurge more on 25 W chargers if they wish to make the most of the advancement since the company stopped including the charging bricks with the phone.

Among the other aspects to look forward to with the iPhone 13 include a smaller notch this time, which again would be a significant improvement given how others have moved to offer more seamless displays having waterdrop notches or punch holes for the front cam.

Other improvements expected with the iPhone 13 series include a better display, an even faster A15 Bionic chip having Hexa core design along with maybe the option of 1 TB storage on the top model. There also are rumors of the phone coming with two new color options, those being Sunset Gold and Rose Gold.

More such rumors and speculations are expected in the coming months in the run-up to the launch of the iPhone 13 series this fall. Keep watching for all the latest developments.