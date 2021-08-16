Apple plans to launch a new range of MacBook devices featuring Mini-LED technology after the same made it to the iPad Pro devices launched earlier in the year. Now, according to a research note by Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Apple’s greater reliance on Mini-LED tech could pave the way for increased industry-wide adoption of the display tech, which again would fuel enhanced investment in the segment. Ultimately, the mini-LED could emerge as the standard display tech that the entire industry would want to switch to.

According to information available at the moment, it is the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices that are expected to launch in the coming weeks or months and are going to be the first in the laptop segment to be so equipped. With greater investment in this technology and with more display manufacturers chipping in to produce the mini-LED panels, production costs are slated to come down significantly.

Kuo opines that it is the MacBook devices that would drive growth in mini-LED panels and not the iPads. The report also stated that MacBook devices are expected to grow at 20 percent YoY or even more in 2021 and 2022. And the mini-LED tech is going to be a major reason for that, apart from the host of other features that the forthcoming MacBook is expected to come with, which include a whole new design as well as the more powerful and thoroughly optimized M1 chipsets.

Other changes expected to be seen with the new MacBook include the removal of the controversial Touch Bar feature while the MagSafe magnetic power cable is expected to make a comeback. Also, along with a whole new design to be seen with the forthcoming Apple laptop, there likely could be an SD card slot this time, along with an HDMI port as well.

A thinner and lighter MacBook Air too is believed to be in the making, one that too will feature mini-LED panels – of 13-inch dimension – and will have thin bezels around it. Kuo had earlier claimed the MacBook Air will come in several attractive color options.