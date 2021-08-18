The Apple Watch Series 7 is due out sometime soon and rumor mills would like us to believe it is going to be an all-new development this time. A set of leaked CAD renders courtesy of 91Mobiles reveal a thorough redesign of the Apple Watch which, if true, will be the first major design overhaul the smartwatch has had since it was first introduced seven years back. From what is evident, it is going to be a flat edge design approach with larger speaker grills this time though the Digital Crown is shown unchanged.

Among the other changes expected includes an increase in the display size, though that will largely be negligible, by just about a fraction of a millimeter at the most. Similarly, there likely will be an increase in the depth as well but by more than a millimeter. It could end up being 10.7 mm thick compared to the present 9 mm.

Further, the Apple Watch Series 7 could also come with a new display lamination feature. This will enable Apple to make the screen to be placed closer to the front glass than it has ever been possible so far with earlier iterations of the smartwatch. This will make the display to be more realistic and vivid than it has ever been so far.

The upcoming Apple Watch is also expected to have ultra-wideband support that will allow for unlocking of smart locks using the Apple Watch or connecting to the FindMy network. The band attachment mechanism though might remain unchanged. There likely will be new watch bands launched as well though it would come as a real surprise if the new generation Apple Watch turns out to be incompatible with the existing watch bands.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to launch in September along with the iPhone 13 also dues out during the same time.

Keep watching for more on this as it emerges.