It is the end of the road for both the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. This has been officially confirmed by Google that said its current flagship, the Pixel 5 is being discontinued along with the Pixel 4a 5G. The reason for the same should not need any explanation as all of this is being done to make way for the next-gen Pixel 6.

However, what makes all of this quite unusual is the timing of the discontinuation of the previous generation Pixel devices. With the Pixel 6 expected to be officially launched around October, discontinuing the older gen Pixel devices more than a month early is a bit strange going by industry standards. As it is, the usual norm is to discontinue the older generation model after its successor is launched.

That makes it quite intriguing the older Pixels are being shunted out while it’s still more than a month left for the Pixel 6 to make a splash. Google said it is expecting the existing stocks of the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a will be sold out in the coming weeks. As things stand at the moment, both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a are marked ‘Sold Out’ in the Google Play Store in the IS. Other retail partners may still have some stocks left though those, once sold out won’t be replenished.

The Pixel 6, meanwhile will be coming in two versions, the vanilla Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The phones will be featuring the 5nm Google Tensor chipset that will be coupled to a 12 GB RAM. Plus, there are going to be onboard storage options of 128, 256, and 512 GB. None of the models will have the provision to add more storage. On the front, there is going to be the 90Hz AMOLED panel having a pixel density of 403 PPI.

For the camera, there are going to be two of those at the rear – a 50 MP primary wide-angle sensor with OIS and PDAF and a 12 MP secondary ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is the 12 MP front shooter peeping from within the punch hole.

The above however is the rumored set of specifications and it shouldn’t be surprising if the real specs device from what has been mentioned above.