Microsoft has long been rumored to be working on the Surface Duo 2. Now the foldable phone device has been spotted in a Geekbench listing that revealed some key specs. These include the Snapdragon 888 chipset making up the core of the device, which makes it a lot more updated and adequately powered to offer top-level performance as well while also being competitive to the latest as well as upcoming flagship smartphones in the market.

The jump to Snapdragon 888 also marks a huge bump over the SD 855 that the first-gen Microsoft Surface Duo came with when it was launched in August 2020. That already made it a year older compared to the competition that was sporting the next generation SD 865 chipset at the time. Fortunately, Microsoft is playing it safe this time by incorporating the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset for the Duo 2.

However, that also means the Redmond based company will have to introduce the Surface Duo 3 in 2022 powered by the SD 888 successor to remain competitive. That unless the company comes up with its own custom chipset for the Surface Duo range. As it is, Microsoft does not conform to the annual product refresh cycle that almost all manufacturers such as Apple or Samsung are currently engaged in.

The software behemoth also isn’t keen to position the Surface Duo range as just a flagship smartphone of the likes of the iPhone or those of its ilk. Rather, the dual-screen smartphone is projected more as a lifestyle product that isn’t just about clicking great shots, making calls, playing games, or act as a media consumption device. While the Duo can do all of these, perhaps its greatest USP is that of enhancing productivity.

Meanwhile, getting back to the Geekbench listing, it is going to be the Adreno 660 GPU that would be aiding the SD 888 to allow for superior all-round performance while sipping the least of battery power. The SD 888 features a primary CPU core that runs at 2.84 GHz along with four CPU cores rated at 1.8 GHz and a trio of cores that runs at 2.42 GHz.

The Surface Duo 2 is slated for launch around October 2021.