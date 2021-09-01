The Apple Watch Series 7 seems to have run into some issues that have put its launch plans in jeopardy. All of it has to do with its new design that might look nice on the outside but has introduced new complexities that are making it difficult for assemblers to put together the various components. Plus, there have also been delays due to supply constraints as well.

Apple is already working with its manufacturer partners to iron out the issues. However, it is not known at the moment if those can be effectively dealt with in time allow for it to be part of the company’s mega September event. Apple is already tipped to launch the new iPhone 13 this month with a few of its other hardware offerings such as the AirPods 3, new MacBook Pro, new iPads as well as the Apple Watch Series 7 likely to be part of it as well.

Earlier, we have come across leaks and renderings that revealed a flat-edged design for the upcoming Apple Watch version along with new watch bands as well. Apart from a design overhaul, the new Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to feature a new processor and have enhanced fitness and health benefits as well. On the whole, the upcoming Apple Watch device is being considered as a whole new development that will be a significant upgrade over its predecessors.

However, there lie considerable doubts if Apple will be able to produce enough of the smart wearable to meet demands post its launch in September unless the current situation eases off. As things stand at the moment, manufacturers aren’t able to kick start the mass production process even though hectic preparations are already underway for that to be initiated.

Under the circumstances, one option for Apple could be to press ahead with the formal launch but delaying with the pre-order process by a few weeks. The company though is not revealing any information and is not confirming or denying such rumors.