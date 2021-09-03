It has just been days that we came across reports of Apple facing production issues with its upcoming Watch Series 7 wearable device, with manufacturers claiming the assembling process being too complex to allow for mass scale production without overrunning cost estimates. No, here is some more bad news that is claiming the Series 7 smartwatch could miss out on the blood pressure monitoring feature.

This has been revealed by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg who claimed there does not seem any chances of the Apple Watch Series 7 coming with the blood pressure sensor at this time. In fact, if Gurman is to be believed, there might not be any significant improvement in the health feature that the Series 7 is expected to come with compared to its predecessor.

This, if true, can be a huge disappointment for Apple fans who might have been expecting the particular health feature on the Series 7 smartwatch. In fact, there have already been rumors about the upcoming Apple smartwatch having better health and fitness monitoring features compared to the Series 6 smartwatch. Nikkei Asis too had earlier claimed the upcoming Apple smartwatch featuring a blood pressure sensor.

In any case, there might be something interesting that Apple might have to offer with the future iteration of its smartwatch device. For instance, word on the tech street is claiming Apple has further refined the way it keeps a tab on irregular heartbeats. Further, it is also touted to offer a feature that will allow for fertility planning by measuring body temperature.

That’s not to say blood pressure monitoring isn’t on Apple’s platter at the moment. The company is also working on the same along with other features such as a SpO2 sensor that will help in tracking sleep disorders. A blood glucose sensor too is in the works though that might still be some years away.

Meanwhile, it might be worth mentioning, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series offers a blood pressure monitoring feature as well as body composition. So, that should be something for Apple to be worried about.