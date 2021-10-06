The much publicised Nokia T20 is finally here. HMD Global launched the tablet which comes across as a no-frills basic tablet device for work, play, and study from home. Towards that, the T20 – interestingly, that’s the official name of the tablet – comes powered by a Unisoc Tiger T610 CPU coupled to either 3 GB or 4 GB of memory. Also, there are options of 32 GB and 64 GB of native storage. On the front is a 10.4-inch display while an 8200 mAh battery provides the juice. The tablet starts at GBP 179.99 in the UK.

Nokia T20 specs

The 10.2-inch display upfront is lit up by 1200 x 2000 pixels which is enough for reasonably sharp displays. However, the bezels are a bit on the thicker side, which again might contradict current trends but allows for ample space to hold on to the tablet comfortably for it to be operated with the other hand.

Making up the core of the tablet is the Unisoc Tiger T610 CPU that isn’t a speed monster but offers decent levels of performance. The processor is coupled to either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM while native storage options include 32 GB and 64 GB. HMD Global is however offering only the high-end T20 model with 4 gigs of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the UK and the US.

The company is also claiming the 8200 mAh battery on board is enough to sustain 15 hours of web surfing time. The tablet runs Android 11 right out of the box with HMD Global promising two forthcoming Android version upgrades along with three years of security upgrades. There is a separate Kid Space built-in though, which makes it quite appropriate for kids to pursue their learning or entertainment endeavors with the tablet.

However, with the stock Android version being on offer, tablet-centric modifications could be lacking. That said, the T20 comes with the Enterprise Recommended tag by Google, which means companies have the option to give this tablet to their employees for official work.

Another cool feature of the tablet is its IP52 rating which makes the tablet good enough to survive in the rain or dusty environment. A USB Type-C port at the bottom allows for charging and data transfer while there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. A 5 MP front shooter allows for video calls or selfie shots while there is also an 8 MP rear camera too. Then there are stereo speaks on board as well.

Nokia T20 price

HMD Global has priced the Nokia T20 GBP 179.99 for the Wi-Fi-only version while the LTE version comes for GBP 199.99. Both the prices apply to the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The tablet is available in a single color option of Ocean Blue. The tablet is also offered with accessories such as a rugged cover and a rugged cover with a flip stand.