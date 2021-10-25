A new iPhone SE 3 leak has surfaced online which, if true, will be nothing short of a radical makeover for the iPhone SE range. For according to the Chinese website MyDrivers, the forthcoming iPhone SE 3 will have design cues that are similar to the iPhone XR. Interestingly, the iPhone XR also happens to be the most affordable iPhone variant that Apple has to offer after the SE range.

So, if the above rumor is to be believed, the iPhone SE 3 will have an all-screen display with a notch at the top. Also, it is going to be an LCD Retina Display that the SE 3 will be coming with. In doing so, the next-generation iPhone SE 3 will be the last iPhone device to be so equipped. Also, with an all-screen front and no space for the Home button, it is going to be a toss between FaceID or TouchID for the device.

That said, it is the latter that seems most likely to make the cut given the budget-oriented offering that the iPhone SE 3 is. Again, if that be the case, it is likely Apple will opt for a smaller notch as it won’t need that many sensors to be packed in there. Or if opting for a newer display nullifies the cost-effectiveness then maybe the iPhone SE 3 will come with Face ID tech itself. In other words, there are quite a few questions that remain unanswered.

Coming back to the leak, the Chinese site is further claiming it is the A15 Bionic chip that could make up the core of the device. If that be true, the iPhone SE 3 will be supporting 5G connectivity and will be the cheapest 5G smartphone on offer from Apple. At the moment, neither the iPhone XR nor the SE range offers 5G connectivity. Also, the new iPhone SE 3 is slated to launch in the spring of 2022.

In the end, what should be kept in mind is that these are rumors at best and should be ingested with enough caution. The leak is also quite surprising considering that earlier rumors that we have had on this have been pretty much consistent on one thing, that the iPhone SE 3 will have the looks that are akin to the iPhone 8 with only its internals getting a makeover. Under the circumstances, it remains to be seen in what form the iPhone SE 3 eventually turns out to be.