Apple could be in the position to launch new MacBook devices powered by 3nm chips. The Cupertino company had recently introduced new processors – the Mi Pro and the Mi Max. However, according to reports coming in from Taiwan and cited by Wayne Ma of The Information, Apple’s chip partner, TSMC has been able to further improve upon the 5nm chip to come up with chips that are based on the 3nm manufacturing process. The said chips will come with a max of 40 cores

The new generation of chips is expected to be ready by 2023 itself which means Apple will be able to field new MacBook devices powered by the 3nm chips from around that time itself. The report claimed that TSMC will be able to manufacture the advanced chips with further tweaks to the 5nm process. As already stated, the new chips will have four cores that will allow for the addition of 40 computing cores at the most.

For comparison, Apple’s M1 chip comes with 8 cores while the M1 Pro comes with 10 cores. This should provide users with an idea of how much of an improvement that the 3nm chips will provide for. As it is, the new 2021 MacBook Pro has already been making waves with its awesome performance and stunning display. It’s almost the perfect laptop if there is ever any benchmark for defining the perfect laptop device ever to be made.

That said, all of the good things it offers come for a price, and that can be considered the biggest, and maybe the only down-point with the latest MacBook device. By 2023, Apple should be ready with the new MacBook Pro and Mac desktop devices which should bring about a quantum jump in performance. The only concern though is going to be the price as the future Macs no doubt will come for a premium.