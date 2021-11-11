Talking about Instagram is talking about 1.3 billion users around the world. For this reason, among other intrinsic factors, it is one of the preferred social networks of marketing strategists. And precisely, in an environment of high competition, you have to be clear about the strategy to monetize Instagram and earn money.

That’s how it works

The basic premise was that, unlike other social platforms, Instagram did not pay money for content creation or views. Therefore, monetizing Instagram implied two options: first, to sell your products as a brand and, secondly, and with influencers in mind, to promote brands through direct collaboration or affiliate programs.

Do the Instagram Live badges sound familiar to you (the direct ones from the social network)? Well, they would be the most recent monetization option for the platform for influencers. With this, Instagram offers selected accounts the option that their followers of live broadcasts can “give them a tip”.

Benefits of an account on Instagram

If we know that the majority of Instagrammers follow brands, they are followers of corporate accounts, it is conclusive that this digital niche is of interest. In fact, millennials and Gen Z are a very active part of this digital community. In addition, a format that prioritizes content and visual impact will allow us to promote and disseminate brand content and all our products. Images, videos, and direct videos help to do this… But there is also the Instagram Shop, a function for e-commerce where we can tag products and link them to the corporate website, optimizing the purchase process.

For a brand, Instagram allows:

Bring the brand closer to the public

The brand can be humanized through the transmission of its values, identifying with the public.

Get to know our audience

Reactions, comments, direct messages. All of this allows us to get to know our potential customers better, finding out what they need, what they want, or what doubts they have. You can buy Instagram followers. You’ll get real and active engagement and that’s really a game-changer. In that way, your audience will be active and engage more.

Generate greater engagement

Instagram is the king of user engagement with brands since this social network generates a participatory environment in terms of interactions.

Increase web traffic

Visibility on Instagram has a direct effect on web traffic and visits. Instagram allows you to include links in the content to corporate accounts.

Previous requirements

It is becoming easier and easier to monetize Instagram, but for this, there are some requirements that must be met: A great community. If you want to earn money you need to have a high number of followers and, also, of quality. Buying followers will not work.

Quality content. Your content strategy will improve results substantially if the content is of quality and if it adds value to users. With this, you will attract more publicity, gain followers and increase your chances of making money.

Active profile. The volume of activity counts. If you maintain your activity and even increase the number of publications, although without saturating, you will achieve greater reach and more engagement from your community.