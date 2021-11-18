Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is speculated to be working on a new smartphone range that would come with smaller displays. This would be in contrast to the company’s current range that comes with displays that are a shade less than the 7-inch ballpark. According to what is known at the moment, Xiaomi is working on at least two smartphones with model numbers L3 and L3A that would be having smaller displays, with the L3 coming with a 6.3-inch display and a Snapdragon 870 chipset on the other side of it.

In other words, the new L3 and L3A would be rivaling the iPhone SE range from Apple that features a sub-6-inch display – 5.4-inch, to be specific – while still sporting flagship specs. The iPhone SE range also commands a dedicated userbase comprising mainly senior citizens who prefer something smaller than the current crop of oversized smartphones while still getting to enjoy flagship features. However, there isn’t many iPhone SE competitor in the Android domain and Xiaomi’s latest venture with the L3 and L3A aims to address just that.

The only Android smartphone launched in recent times and which sports a sub-6-inch display happens to be the Asus ZenFone 8 which features a 5.9-inch display and the flagship SD 888 chipset. The ZenFone 8 along with the larger ZenFone 8 Flip were launched earlier in the year and happens to be the flagship offering from the Taiwanese company for 2021.

All of this makes for an interesting development and might even lead to the beginning of a new breed of smartphone that would come with a flagship-level processor while featuring smaller displays. Xiaomi though hasn’t offered any comment on the above development. Also, Xiaomi isn’t expected to launch the L3 and L3A anytime this year, which means we have got to wait for next year to come across the new mini smartphone devices.