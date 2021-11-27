The Apple iPad Pro that was launched earlier in 2021 is undoubtedly one of the best tablets money can buy. It has got loads of style, performance, and practicality, all of which make it one of the most desired tablets of the year, save for the price tag. Now, even the latter bit too has smoothened out a bit, with retailers discounting the price as part of the Black Friday sales promotion. Amazon is offering the biggest price drop, to the tune of $100 that has brought the price down to $999 from $1,099 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Best Buy too is offering a $50 discount on the 11-inch iPad Pro.

Powered by the Apple M1 chipset, besides featuring a 12.9-inch liquid retina display and 128 GB of native storage, the new iPad Pro is a true performance monster. And the latest Black Friday deal from Amazon US has brought the price down to the lowest it has been ever since it was launched.

With the 2021 model 11-inch iPad Pro, it sure is a bit cheaper than its big brother but has now been made slightly more affordable thanks to the $50 discount that Best Buy and Amazon is offering. The 11-inch model too features the M1 chip and 128 GB of SSD storage and is the tablet device to have if the slightly smaller display isn’t much of a concern. It is now retailing for $749, down from its original price of $799.99.

So, those who have been eyeing the new productivity oriented tablet devices from Apple but have been holding off from actually buying the same, well, now is the time to tap on the Buy button. It’s not known how long the offer is going to last because stock, obviously is not going to be unlimited. So, better hurry.