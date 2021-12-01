Apple is reported to be working on the third-generation iPhone SE for launch sometime during the first half of 2022. This is being claimed by the Taiwan-based research firm TrendForce which believes the new SE model might be ready to hit the streets by the end of March itself.

The research firm also said the iPhone SE will continue to be a budget iPhone offering but will be 5G-ready this time. Also, there won’t likely be much of a change to the exterior, which means the upcoming iPhone SE model will continue to sport similar looks like its predecessor, which in turn shares its exterior with the iPhone 8.

That would mean there is going to be the same 4.7-inch display flanked by thick bezels along the sides and an even thicker forehead and chin. The latter portion is also where the Touch ID would be located, integrated within the Home button. However, there is going to be the latest A15 chipset powering the new third-gen SE which no doubt will be a gamechanger in the mid-range smartphone segment.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors before about Apple planning to revamp the iPhone SE range to offer a more modern look to the smartphone. That includes doing away with the Home button while including an all-screen display having just the minimum bezels all around. Apple might opt for a side mounted power button that would also double up as the Touch ID interface, something similar to what the latest iPad Mini 6 or the iPad Air offers.

However, whatever be the exterior looks, the fact is, the iPhone SE range enjoys a dedicated user base and they seem to be not too concerned with the looks of it as long as they get the desired performance out of it. Price is another factor that has worked immensely in favor of the SE range, and it should apply to the third-gen iPhone SE too. The second-gen SE launched in April 2020 is priced at $399 for the 64 GB model while the 128 GB model comes for $449.

Imagine the third-gen iPhone SE powered by the latest A15 Bionic chip which would make for a powerhouse of a phone at just $399 price range.