Apple has been launching upgraded iPad models almost every year. At least that is how it has been since 2017 when the 5th gen iPad device was launched. Fast forward to 2022 and the Cupertino giant is expected to launch a new iPad Pro device even though it will likely have only minor upgrades over the present model. That includes the addition of a new processor along with wireless charging ability.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is contemplating the inclusion of a wireless charging feature in the 2022 iPad Pro devices. If that is how things indeed pan out, we might get to see the future iPad Pro devices getting charged via stands or keyboard docks itself instead of requiring being plugged in to the wall socket.

Also, even though Gurman didn’t have a specific mention of it, Apple might opt for OLED panels for the upcoming iPad Pro devices. This is based on rumors that claimed Apple is working on double-stacked panels having extra-high brightness that could make it to the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices of the future.

Coming to the basic iPad device, the model that was launched earlier in the year runs the A13 Bionic chip, the same that powered the Apple iPhone 11 series launched in the fall of 2019. While it is clear the forthcoming iPad device will see its processor getting bumped to at least A14 Bionic, there might also be a design overhaul to make it look like the iPad Air.

With the iPad Air, there have been rumors about the fitment of OLED panels at one time though that seems unlikely to happen next year. So, it could be another year that we get to see the iPad Air featuring LCD panels. Also, the current iPad Air model was launched last year and runs an A14 chipset. In contrast, the new iPad Mini comes with the more recent A15 chipset.

However, it will be interesting to see is whether the next iPad Air model comes powered by the A15 or the A16 chipset due out next year. Fitting it with the A 15 will bring it to par with the iPad Mini but will still be a generation behind the latest iPhone. Again, the fitment of the A16 will put it a step ahead of the iPad Mini and might diminish its appeal. As it is, the latest iPad Mini is in high demand, so much that Apple had been forced to cut its production to ensure an adequate supply of A15 chipsets for the iPhone devices in view of the looming chip shortage.

Either way, it sure is interesting times ahead for fans of Apple iPad devices. Keep watching as we bring the latest from this segment.