Now, technology has changed the world, and we have some significant options available like Mac to stay competitive. Mac computers are known for their reliable performance and premium features. If we talk about business, the speedy things that help to manage documents on a MacBook efficiently and effectively are some of the standout things about this computer.

Apart from that, Mac presents the most impressive features, such as innovative software and robust hardware that makes it unique.

Below, you will find a list of solid tips that will come in handy for MacBook users who wish to become more efficient at managing their files.

Rotate and Annotate images

A majority of people use intelligent options and smart ways to organize files on Mac. Using the Preview app, you can annotate the elements of the PDF or other documents.

Make a note that you cannot change the PDF format, but you can add notes or suggestions accordingly. Taking these notes will help you keep the data more organized.

Create a New Folder With Selected Files

For better organization, make different folders to save all the files. Always create subfolders to arrange all the files in an organized manner to save them for future use. It will help you navigate the computer easily and quickly. To make it even better, you have to follow these steps:

Select all relevant files

Control-click any selected from the File Menu

Select New Folder

Press Enter

Learn to Recover Lost Files

Losing a file due to an accident or an outside factor, such as a malware attack, does not feel good. For example, if you want to recover lost word document mac had before it disappeared, you should use recovery tools. Or, as an alternative, get in the habit of backing up important files using Time Machine or iCloud.

Cut or Move Files in Finder

You can easily cut and move multiple files in the Finder using the following process. This helps when you need to perform your work in a quick and faster way.

Just select the files that you need to transfer

Then press and hold down the Command + C or click Edit and then tap on Copy “write file name.”

Go to the chosen destination

To move all these files, press Command + Option + V

Rename Multiple Stored Files

A superb option to manage all the files in an organized way. Yes, it also gives you quick information about these files stored in your Mac. To make it worthwhile, you can use the simple step as mentioned below:

Select files that you want to save in a specific folder

Control-click any selected file

Select Rename

Then – Replace Text, Add Text, or Format

Complete all fields

Then click on Rename

Change File and Folder Icons

Every file and folder saved on the desktop look similar, and that’s why we never find the file easily on time. We have to keep all the files in a separate format to save time.

First, Copy an item

Select the file

Navigate to the File menu

Get info

Use paste Cmd +V

Use Tag to Color Code

An excellent way to keep track of all the files you have saved in your Mac. It is easy to find a specific file in an extensive list. On Mac, we have the Finder option to find the file if we have saved it with some tags. To tag the files, we need to follow these steps:

Always select the relevant item

Then click on the selected item, navigate to file

Select the desired Tags

Create Smart Folders

Want to manage all the files automatically? Then use the option of smart folders given in your Mac. If you want to make your Mac managed, then follow these steps:

Navigate to Finder’s File Menu

Then click on New Smart Folder

Type the desired parameters into the search box

Select the desired variables

Then click on save

Choose any name for your folder and location, then click again

Conclusion

Apple has gained a lot of popularity everywhere; many people are thinking about switching from Windows to Mac. The major reason behind this switch is the unmatched performance, sophisticated design, and premium build of Apple’s line of products in all different categories, including MacBooks, iPads, iMac, etc. Users also get free, regular software updates to keep things up to date.

It is one of the innovative options that come with apps that are ready to go right out of the box. In simple words, there is no complicated setup method, and it is powerful, capable, and packed with everything you require to bring your work to the next level. Take your productivity and creativity further with innovative apps for anything you can imagine.