Apple has made it simple for users to reset or erase data from their locked iPhone or iPad devices without having to connect to an external PC or a Mac. It is the new Security Lockout feature that is being referred to here which is part of the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates that Apple started rolling out earlier this week. The Security Lockout mechanism gets activated only in the scenario where the user fails to unlock his iPhone or iPad even after several attempts.

In such a scenario, the user will have to connect to a cellular or wireless network for the reset process to be initiated. Once the user has failed to enter the correct passcode or other login info after several attempts, the Security Lockout mode becomes active and shows on the lock screen. That will include an Erase iPhone or Erase iPad button shown according to whether it is an iPhone or an iPad that is being used.

Apple said the new feature is meant to help those who might have forgotten their passcode to reset their device and erase all the data contained therein. This will enable them to continue using their device afresh. Also, while the process would have required connecting to an external PC or a Mac, the same is now native to the device itself. However, one will have to enter their valid Apple login credentials to initiate the reset and data erase process.

The feature though is limited right now to the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 versions, which means it is only the iPhone or iPad devices that are compatible to run the latest software versions that will be able to make the most of it. For earlier generation devices, they will have to continue using the older method of resetting their device which requires connecting to a PC or a Mac.

Also, since using the Security Lockout mode will lead to all data being lost, users are recommended to keep their devices backed up at frequent intervals. This will ensure data loss, if any, will be limited to only the newest data once the System Lockout mode has been invoked.