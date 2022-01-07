Apple is rumored to be working on the first major redesign of the iPhone that could see it adopt a hole punch for the front cam while the rest of the Face ID stuff is pushed beneath the front display, leaker DylanDKT revealed in a Twitter post. This would rid the iPhone of the notch, something that has been the staple of every iPhone model since the iPhone X launched back in 2017.

Dylan further revealed it will likely be a pill shaped hole punch for the front camera, which is going to be the first for an iPhone model so far. All of this also corroborates with an earlier report from noted leakster Ming Chi Kuo who had also claimed in an earlier report that Apple would be adopting a hole punch display for its 2022 iPhone models. However, the above would likely apply to the higher-end iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max models, which means the base iPhone 14 models will likely continue with the notch design feature.

The move to adopt the above design change comes at a time when manufacturers are seen actively pursuing under-display camera technology to allow for a seamless stretch of glass at the front with zero disruptions. However, the technology is yet to mature, which should explain the wide prevalence of hole punch displays as under display camera has been found to be affected by weak colors as well as a lack of clarity as well. Instead, the infra red cameras and other sensors aren’t likely to be affected much when placed under the front display.

The most that Apple had done over the years is reduce the size of the notch in the iPhone 13 model that were launched last year. However, it has just been a slight reduction in size at best with the notch still being quite awkward to look at by any standards.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors about Apple adopting an under display Touch ID feature on the forthcoming iPhone models, something that would make Face ID redundant. Such a design will also make the iPhone 14 to be much in line with current competing models which largely rely on under display fingerprint sensor for user authentication while having a hole punch for the front cam. However, an under display fingerprint sensor isn’t expected to be a reality until at least 2023.

That way, it will be interesting to see if Apple would go for packing in the Face ID sensors under the display or wait for under display Touch ID tech to mature by 2023.

DylanDTK meanwhile is also claiming Apple is working on a new iPhone SE 2022 model though it will largely continue with the same basic design as the current model. However, there is going to be an improvement in the internal specs while also being 5G ready this time.