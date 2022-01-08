Titan Eye+ announced the launch of its first smart glasses in India. Named Titan EyeX, the smart glasses come with open-ear speakers with true wireless stereo or TWS functionality and touch controls. Plus, there are fitness tracking systems onboard too to allow the set of smart glasses acts as sort of a fitness tracking device as well. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the Titan EyeX features an integrated tracker and comes with an IP54 rating against water and dust ingress. It connects to the host device via Bluetooth V5. The open-eat speakers provide voice-based notifications as well as navigation for ease of usage.

The company though isn’t revealed the processor type but has said it is a Qualcomm CPU that powers the EyeX. The battery life mentioned is 8 hours of usage on a single full charge. The open-ear speakers with TWS functionality are great as it allows the user to catch up with some music while still being aware of what is going on in the surrounding. There is the Clear Voice Capture or CVC technology at work too which ensures the smart glasses have excellent voice clarity and dynamic volume control. The latter ensures the optimum levels of volume are selected automatically depending on the ambient noise levels.

As for its fitness tracking feature, the Titan EyeX is capable of keeping a track of steps taken and distance covered thanks to the pedometer it comes integrated with. That way, it can also keep a tab on the calories burnt as well. The pair of smart glasses will also warn users if their screen time has crossed a certain threshold. Touch-based controls available include play, pause, skip and prevent functions. Then there is an integrated tracker as well for locating the glasses.

Coming to price, Titan EyeX has been priced at Rs. 9,999 which however applies to only the frame. Prescription glasses can jack up the price to Rs. 11,198. As of now, the glasses are available only in a shade of black. Shipping starts January 10 and can be bought via the company website or its retail locations throughout the country.