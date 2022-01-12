PinePhone Pro, the Linux-powered smartphone that Pine64 had first announced last October is now available for pre-order. The company said it is the PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition that is now on sale for $400. The phone will be succeeding the OG PinePhone that has been available since 2019. Initially, the PinePhone Pro was made available to the developers since last month and it is only now that the device is being opened up for the masses.

Pine64 said they faced some issues that had held up the production of the smartphone though those having been taken care of, the Pro Explorer Edition is now being offered for pre-order to the public at large. The company said they wanted to be sure they are able to run at full capacity before putting the device on sale.

That said, the company stated all orders made till Jan 17 will have their devices shipped this month. For all orders placed after Jan 18, the phone will not be shipped until the Chinese New Year is over in February. Also, each person is limited to purchasing only one unit of the smartphone irrespective of whether you place your order before or after Jan. 17.

The PinePhone Pro Explorer Edition meanwhile retains the same basic design as that of its predecessor though there are upgrades made in the interior. That includes a faster CPU, more memory and storage along with a better camera as well. However, with the basic design remaining the same, the new phone will continue to be compatible with all the accessories that the older version matched with.

Also, buyers will have the option to install any OS that the phone supports, which includes Manjaro which also happens to be the default build. This apart, there is the Arch Linux, Mobian, and postmarket OS that too can be installed on the PinePhone Pro without having to unlock the bootloader.