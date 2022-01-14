Apple is speculated to give the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro a much-needed makeover that would rid the phone of its notch. Rumors suggested there is going to be a hole punch in its place that would be housing the front cam while the Face ID would be working from behind the display. However, new rumors courtesy of display analyst Ross Young claim there won’t be an under-display Face ID but could instead feature a pill and a round shaped hole to house both the front cam and Face ID.

According to Young, the pill shaped cut-out will be housing the front-facing camera and the IR sensor while the hole punch will be accommodating the Face ID dot projector. As of now, all of these sensors are packed within the notch which has been reduced to some extent in the iPhone 13 but is still considerably larger than any competing smartphone device. No wonder it has also started to look like an eyesore and a cut-out in the display, even if there are two of those is going to be a welcome change.

Also, Apple likely adopting twin cut-outs could be a sign of its efforts to have an under-display Face ID system not having met with the desired levels of success. As it is, under-display front-facing cams too have been found to suffer from lack of clarity as well as weak colors. However, having twin cut-outs can be several times better than having a notch even though the same has been reduced to some extent at least on the iPhone 13.

There have also been reports of Apple likely giving up on Face ID tech altogether, adopting Touch ID instead but one that works from under the display. If this is true, then Apple might opt for a single punch hole for the front cam with an under-display Face ID offering user authentication support.

Meanwhile, another rumor claims the iPhone 14 Pro will come with a 48 MP primary cam which, if true will make the high-end iPhone even more competent when it comes to its shooting prowess. Further, the iPhone 14 is tipped to come with a bigger 6.1-inch display this time, while the iPhone Max models will likely feature a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone Pro model is tipped to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display options.

With Apple usually launching a new iPhone model around the fall season, there are still some months left for that. There sure are going to be several more rumors and leaks in between. Stay tuned.