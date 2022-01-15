The iPhone SE 3 is due out sometime soon and a new computer aided design render has emerged online which provides us an idea of what the iPhone version could be like. According to the renders, the iPhone SE 3 would be giving up on the thick forehead and chin together with the Touch ID enabled Home button as well. In its place would be Face ID tech with all of the associated sensors as well as the front cam accommodated within a notch at the top. In short, the iPhone SE 3 will be breaking new grounds in that it would be shunning the looks of its predecessor while adopting the iPhone XR design theme.

Also, of course there would be updated internals in the form of an A14 Bionic chip which would bring the budget handset at par with the iPhone 12 model. The current iPhone SE 2021 version makes do with the A13 chipset and the move to adopt A14 SoC for the iPhone SE 3 would come as a natural progression. However, some sources claim Apple might even provide the latest A15 chipset for the iPhone SE 3, which, if true will bring it at par with the current iPhone 13.

Other bits that the CAD renders revealed include a familiar looking rear which would include a single lens rear camera along with an LED flash. The familiar Apple logo is along the center with the iPhone branding lower down. The right spine is shown holding the power button and the SIM card tray while the volume buttons along with the alert slider are hosted on the left. The charging port and speaker grill are along the bottom.

The leak further reveals the smartphone comes with a 5.69-inch display, which would make for a huge bump from the 4.7-inch display that the current SE 2021 model sports. The leak also mentions the phone will measure 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm while having a thickness of 8.2 mm with the camera bump taken into account. Further, it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem chip that is tipped to power the upcoming SE model.

Also, while the new design would be a welcome change for the SE series of iPhones, Apple’s move to provide it with an iPhone XR-like makeover could be a sure sign of the iPhone 14 adopting a hole-punch display as is being speculated now. What also can’t be denied is that the notch is still an eyesore and a smaller notch or a hole-punch for the iPhone SE 3 could have taken things to an entirely new level.

In the end, what needs to be said is that the above are rumors at best and are to be ingested with the proverbial pinch of salt.